Simmons Bank Purchases 245 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 3,938,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873,901. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.