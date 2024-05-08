Simmons Bank Sells 10,175 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,057. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

