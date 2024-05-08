Simmons Bank Sells 11,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,355. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.