Simmons Bank Sells 1,164 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,622,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 171,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 4,264,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 127.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

