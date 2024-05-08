Simmons Bank Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.85. The stock had a trading volume of 397,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.29 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

