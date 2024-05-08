Simmons Bank Sells 292 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,023,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NUMG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 11,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

