Simmons Bank Sells 293 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

