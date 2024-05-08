Simmons Bank Sells 3,574 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,773. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

