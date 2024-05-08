Simmons Bank Sells 419 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $295.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,908. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.24 and its 200 day moving average is $276.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

