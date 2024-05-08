Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.21. 170,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,378. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.73 and a one year high of $241.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $222.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

