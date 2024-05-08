Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of Simmons First National worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.