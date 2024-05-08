Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.