Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.20.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
