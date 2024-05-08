SmartFinancial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $51,782.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.