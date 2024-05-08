SmartFinancial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
SMBK stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $51,782.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
