Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 284,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCGLY

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.