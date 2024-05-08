SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,293,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

