Solventum (SOLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Solventum to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Solventum has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

