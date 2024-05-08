Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.41 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

