Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. 4,133,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

