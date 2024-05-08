Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,789,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

