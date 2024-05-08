Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,658,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,381. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.