Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 646,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,212. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.