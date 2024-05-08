Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,988 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock remained flat at $49.94 during trading on Wednesday. 339,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.