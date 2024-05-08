Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.48 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.