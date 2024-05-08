Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.69. 336,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,831. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

