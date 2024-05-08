SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.75. The stock had a trading volume of 233,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,601. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

