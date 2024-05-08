SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,872. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

