SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is PACK Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 693,247 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 154,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,997. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

