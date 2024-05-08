Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,223 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

