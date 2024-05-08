Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,665,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

