Spire Wealth Management Buys 37,683 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.60% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

