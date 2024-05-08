Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

