Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 60,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

