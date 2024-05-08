Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,855 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

