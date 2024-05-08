Spire Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $729.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.