Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

