Spire Wealth Management Sells 25,263 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 78.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth $4,195,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $5,495,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

