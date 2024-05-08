Spire Wealth Management Sells 338 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

