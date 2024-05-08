Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SII. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Sprott by 42.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

SII traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 153,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,871. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

