Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at UBS Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.91. Stem has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at $937,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 772,268 shares valued at $1,650,229. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

