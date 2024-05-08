STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.09. 938,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

