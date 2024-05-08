Stevens Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 383,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

