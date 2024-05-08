Stevens Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

