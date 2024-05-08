Stevens Capital Partners Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 24,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,326. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

