Stevens Capital Partners Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. 517,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,953. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

