Stevens Capital Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 881,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,165. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

