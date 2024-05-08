Stevens Capital Partners Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stevens Capital Partners owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,064,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 138,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 23,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

