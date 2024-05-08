Stevens Capital Partners Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

