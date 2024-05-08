Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.48 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

