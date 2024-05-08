Stevens Capital Partners Sells 64 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,803. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.79. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

