Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,100. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,291,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 259,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 245,165 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

